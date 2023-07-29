Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $483.91.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $396.80. 2,002,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day moving average of $361.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
