Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $483.91.

CHTR traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $396.80. 2,002,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day moving average of $361.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

