Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 852,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,807,000 after purchasing an additional 155,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,300,000 after purchasing an additional 72,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

