Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.