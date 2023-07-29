Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.90-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.10. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

