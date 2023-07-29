Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.27-$3.60 EPS.

Chemours Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CC traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $36.57. 3,251,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemours by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chemours by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 46.7% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 136,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

