Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 100.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.36. 54,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,979. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

