Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 476,968 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -40.54%.

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 220,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

