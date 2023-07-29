Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Shares Up 0.6%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. 5,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

