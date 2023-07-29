China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About China Education Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

