Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. 407,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,640. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

