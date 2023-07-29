City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.49

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and traded as high as $99.72. City shares last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 92,033 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in City by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.