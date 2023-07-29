Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.17

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $19.41. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 29,386 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

