Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Clicks Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

