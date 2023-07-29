Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOF remained flat at $154.08 during midday trading on Friday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $169.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02.
About Cochlear
