Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOF remained flat at $154.08 during midday trading on Friday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $169.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

