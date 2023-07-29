Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,668,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

