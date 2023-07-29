Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,518. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.