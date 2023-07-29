Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 177,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,616. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.