Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.57) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.84) to GBX 1,675 ($21.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.29) to GBX 2,130 ($27.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 117,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.