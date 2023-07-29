Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

