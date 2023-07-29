CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. 264,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,520. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,868 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

