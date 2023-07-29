ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

