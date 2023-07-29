Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conyers Park III Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Conyers Park III Acquisition alerts:

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAAW remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,130. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conyers Park III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conyers Park III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.