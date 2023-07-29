Cook Street Consulting Inc. Raises Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cook Street Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up 1.1% of Cook Street Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cook Street Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 18,645,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494,164. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

