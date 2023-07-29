Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $15,781,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 171,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 808,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

