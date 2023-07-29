Cora Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

