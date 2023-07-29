Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.59 million.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,953. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 432.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.