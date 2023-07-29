Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.46. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.