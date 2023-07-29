Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TSE:K opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.26.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

