Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.