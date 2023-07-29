Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,198,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $239,472,000 after buying an additional 318,588 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 5,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $225.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.