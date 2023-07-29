Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

