Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

