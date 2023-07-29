Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

