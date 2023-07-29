Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock worth $9,947,693. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Coursera by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania increased its holdings in Coursera by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

