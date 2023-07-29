Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Coursera Stock Up 17.7 %

NYSE COUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock worth $9,947,693. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coursera by 0.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 291,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

