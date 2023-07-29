Creditcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $49.56 million and $22.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 240,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.