Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.14.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

