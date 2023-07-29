Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

