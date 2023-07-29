Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.63) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.63) to GBX 6,300 ($80.78) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($98.73) to GBX 7,100 ($91.04) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

COIHY opened at $38.76 on Friday. Croda International has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.