Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $5.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars.

