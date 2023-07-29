Crypto Snack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,409.67 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.