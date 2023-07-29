Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,093. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.