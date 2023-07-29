Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,093. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

