CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 569.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CTRRF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.