Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.09. 5,400,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.