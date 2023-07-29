Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. 2,883,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

