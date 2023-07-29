CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. 9,458,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

