CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

