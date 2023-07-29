Cypress Capital Group Purchases 93 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $427.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.62. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

