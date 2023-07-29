D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTLIF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Shares of D2L stock remained flat at C$7.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.01. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.96.
D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.
