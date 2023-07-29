Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 51.8% in July

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 33,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
